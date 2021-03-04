Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.12 or 0.00796306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,254,367 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

