Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong Sells 33,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $47.01 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

