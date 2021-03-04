Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.