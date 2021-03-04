Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord Sells 4,166 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research stock opened at $551.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.64. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

