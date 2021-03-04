Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Reaches $9.92 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Lamden has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $50,567.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

