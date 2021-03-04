Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 320,395 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 69.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $174.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

