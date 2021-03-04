Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $612.36

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.36 ($8.00) and traded as high as GBX 694.40 ($9.07). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 683.50 ($8.93), with a volume of 2,572,649 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 637.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

