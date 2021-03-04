Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 230.65 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

