Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$34.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 349,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,396. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$40.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

