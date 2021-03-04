Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Short Interest Update

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the January 28th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:LEAF traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 10,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Leaf Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leaf Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,749,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

