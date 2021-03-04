Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,466 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.01 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

