Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,324 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.59. 17,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

