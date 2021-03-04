Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $783,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

