Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $832,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 81,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 76,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.34. 45,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.25. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

