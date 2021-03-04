Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 83,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,740. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.