Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $912,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Humana by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded up $12.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.82. 22,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average is $407.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

