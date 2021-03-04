Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NYSE LMND opened at $103.07 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $380,147.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lemonade by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

