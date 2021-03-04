Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LMND opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.99. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,044,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $380,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock valued at $215,760,826.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade makes up 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.