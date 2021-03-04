LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $99,974.79 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58.

On Monday, December 21st, Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 1,161,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

