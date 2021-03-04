Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 91 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $175.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.