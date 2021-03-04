Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Discovery by 114.4% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCK opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $51.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

