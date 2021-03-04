Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,147,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

IWF stock opened at $235.78 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day moving average of $230.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

