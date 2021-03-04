Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 184,180 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 168,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.