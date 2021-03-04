Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,712 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,708 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,345,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,996.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,298,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,032 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,461,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

