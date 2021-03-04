Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LHDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lucira Health stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

