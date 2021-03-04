LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $26,160.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044384 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,254,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,702,739 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.