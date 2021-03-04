Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $$5.94 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 453,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.