Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,491. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.