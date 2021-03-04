Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LAC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.