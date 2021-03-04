Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 1,215,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,466. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

