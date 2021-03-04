Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Raised to $14.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Livent stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

