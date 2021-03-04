LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.