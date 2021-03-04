LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

RAMP opened at $59.12 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

