LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.26 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003675 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $27.26 million and $36,138.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

