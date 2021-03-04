Logitech International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 10,493 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 4,035 call options.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 91.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,228. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

