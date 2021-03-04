Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.12 or 0.03185641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00373912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01039630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.81 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00377252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00247823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022675 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

