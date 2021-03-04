LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 2,558 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $333,128.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,830 shares in the company, valued at $24,982,020.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $134.68 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LPL Financial by 27.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

