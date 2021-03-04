LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,031 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $32.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.