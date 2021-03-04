LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $103.51 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

