LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after buying an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

