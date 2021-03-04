LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

