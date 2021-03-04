Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.32. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 65,101 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Get Luby's alerts:

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.