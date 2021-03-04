Lucira Health’s (LHDX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHDX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucira Health stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $37.99.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

