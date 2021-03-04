Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

LL stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.