Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $678.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

