Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.98.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.35 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman acquired 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.