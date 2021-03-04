M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Update

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the January 28th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded M3 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MTHRF remained flat at $$80.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

About M3

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

