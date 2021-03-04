Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,028 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of The TJX Companies worth $186,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 446,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

