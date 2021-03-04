Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $468.39 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,676 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $468,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Danaher by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 78,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,829. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average of $224.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

