Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,718,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,859 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $274,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,895,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,257. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

